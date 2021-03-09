Spota, McPartland should not go to prison over Burke cover up, court papers say

Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and a chief aide argue in court papers that they should not go to prison for their acts in the cover-up of the beating of a prisoner by the Suffolk police chief because they played a relatively minimal role and have already suffered devasting consequences.

The papers filed in federal court in Central Islip last weekend are in anticipation of the scheduled June sentencing of Spota and the head of his anti-corruption unit, Christopher MacPartland. The papers are also in response to a probation department recommendation that Spota gets 57 to 71 months in prison and that MacPartland is sentenced to 46 to 57 months in prison.

"The humiliation he has suffered these past several years will also never abate" the Spota sentencing memorandum says. "Tom’s name will forever be found in news stories involving sex toys and pornography, and he will live with the knowledge that his wife and children, and many others close to him, suffered for years alongside him as these proceedings continued. For the rest of his life, Tom will struggle with the shame and regret he feels over the relationship that brought him to this place."

Court papers blame at least one person for Spota's troubles.

"In this life well-lived, there was a blind spot, and that blind spot was James Burke," Spota’s attorneys argue.

Defense attorneys say the most severe consequences both Spota and MacPartland suffered has been the loss of the legal careers since both were disbarred when they were convicted. Imprisonment, defense attorneys say, would subject both to a high risk of getting the coronavirus which is a continuing problem in the prison system.

"Tom Spota is a shattered man," his attorneys write in arguing that he is already been punished enough."

The defense attorneys argue Spota and McPartland shoud be released to home confinement and to serve community services, in part, because there was no material gain for the defendants.

"Chris has lost almost everything: his reputation, his feeling of self-worth; his job; his ability to practice law; his ability to earn a living, and his life savings," McPartland's sentencing memorandum says..."Since 2018, he has been reduced to working as a sales clerk in a liquor store (the only place he has been able to find work) and presently earns $16 an hours. The fallout has been life changing and catastrophic, and he has endured this brutal punishment for five years."

Eastern District federal prosecutors are scheduled to respond to the arguments by Spota, MacPartland and their attorneys in a few weeks.

But the final determination of sentencing will be made by U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack, who may or may not follow the various recommendations.

Spota and MacPartland were convicted in December of 2019 of helping to orchestrate the concealment of the beating of a shackled prisoner by Spota’s longtime protégé, former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke.

A jury found each guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and civil rights violations.

Burke, who resigned from the Suffolk Department, pleaded guilty in 2016 to violating the civil rights of the prisoner he assaulted, Christopher Loeb, of Smithtown, for stealing _ among other things _ a gym bag containing sex toys and porn. The former chief was sentenced to 46 months in prison and was released to home confinement after serving most of his sentence.

Even though Spota and MacPartland both say they have to respect the jury verdict, they say it was based on what was they indicate was the "dubious" estimony of one key government witness, former head of the Suffolk Police intelligence unit, James Hickey.

"This seems too slender and shaky a reed on which to up end and destroy Chris’s life—particulary those aspects that were alleged at trial but had not surfaced in four years of government interviews," the papers say.

Even if one grants that Spota and MacPartland had some role in the situation, it was Burke who was the principal leader and actor in the scheme, their attorneys say.

"Spota should not be considered an 'organizer or leader' of the coverup," the papers say. "There is simply no credible…evidence that Tom planned, coordinated, or implemented any element of the conspiracy or engaged in any other conduct that could be characterized as organizing or leading the conspiracy of its participants." The key meeting in the coverup that Hickey alleges "was initiated and organized by Mr. Burke, not Tom."

Spota first met Burke when he was a young Suffolk prosecutor and the then teenage Burke was a witness in the murder of a 13-year-old boy named John Pius, the papers say.

"The Court has heard much evidence of Tom’s relationship with Mr. Burke in the succeeding years, during which Tom became a professional father figure of sorts to him," Spota’s attorneys say.

"And while we adamantly maintain that the testimony the Court heard concerning the allegedly criminal aspect of that relationship, from a single witness (James Hickey), was false, the jury nonetheless found ground to convict Tom for it, " the attorneys write.

Attorneys for Spota and McPartland did not immediately return requests for comment. A spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors, John Marzulli, declined to comment.