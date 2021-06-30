Ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and a former top aide are expected in court Wednesday as attorneys in their corruption case argue about the interpretation of federal sentencing guidelines before a judge announces the defendants' punishments in August.

A jury in 2019 convicted Spota and Christopher McPartland, who had led the district attorney’s anti-corruption unit, of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of a prisoner’s civil rights.

The U.S. attorney’s office is seeking eight-year prison sentences for both Spota, 79, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 55, of Northport, after their convictions for trying to conceal then-Suffolk Police Chief James Burke’s beating of a handcuffed prisoner.

Defense attorneys have asked U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack to sentence their clients to home confinement and community service.

Probation officials recommended 57 to 71 months in prison for Spota and 46 to 57 months for McPartland.

Azrack will announce her decision on Aug. 10 at a sentencing in federal court in Central Islip.

Federal prosecutors argued in court papers that the defendants, who haven't accepted responsibility for their actions, deserve more time in prison than sentencing guidelines recommend because of "the need for deterrence" and the "egregiousness" of their conduct.

"A significant sentence of imprisonment will send the right message to the public, that they can have faith in their criminal justice system — that the system is not broken — and that crooked cops cannot and will not be protected by power-hungry prosecutors," the government’s sentencing memo said in part.

The April court filing also detailed reasons prosecutors say Spota and McPartland should get enhanced sentences, including their "substantial interference with the administration of justice" and because their crimes were "extensive in scope, planning or preparation" and involved abuse of "positions of trust."

Federal prosecutors also drew a comparison to Burke’s sentencing in 2016 to 46 months in prison after a guilty plea, saying he wasn’t a prosecutor and the defendants’ motivation was "even more nefarious" than his.

While Burke orchestrated the cover-up to save himself from prosecution and preserve his lofty job, Spota and McPartland’s crimes "were designed to maintain a power structure that they had worked hard, for years, to create" and were committed "because they truly believed that they were above the law," federal prosecutors said.

But Spota’s defense attorneys argued in a sentencing memo that probation officials’ recommendations should have been 21 to 27 months if the guidelines were calculated properly.

They also dubbed Spota "a shattered man" who is "withered by … constant public humiliation" and said his age and declining health and record of public service supported a no-prison sentence.

Attorneys for both Spota and McPartland argued against any enhancements for "substantial interference with the administration of justice," for an offense being "extensive in scope" or for either defendant being involved as "an organizer or leader" in the conspiracy.

Spota’s lawyers added that there was "an absence of credible evidence that Tom organized or led the conspiracy," and his former position as Suffolk district attorney "alone is not a proper basis" for the latter enhancement.

"Whatever ‘the nature and scope’ of the conspiracy, Tom’s alleged involvement was minimal," they added.

McPartland’s attorneys also compared him to Burke while arguing for no-incarceration sentence, saying McPartland’s culpability was "far lower" and he deserves a punishment of a much lower magnitude.

"This entire tragic episode, accepting the government’s view of the evidence, was at worst the result of Chris’s misguided and at times blind loyalty to Burke — a large than life figure who had a special gift for persuading others to protect him," his attorneys also wrote in a sentencing memo.

McPartland "has lost almost everything," including his reputation, life savings and law license, his attorneys also said in arguing for a no-prison sentence.