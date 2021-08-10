Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and an ex-aide are scheduled to be sentenced today after convictions for trying to cover up a prisoner’s 2013 beating at a Hauppauge police precinct and impeding a federal investigation into the abuse of power by then-Police Chief James Burke.

A jury in 2019 convicted Spota and Christopher McPartland, who led the district attorney’s anti-corruption unit, of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of the prisoner’s civil rights.

The proceeding before U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. in a Central Islip courtroom. It follows the pre-pandemic verdict that found both defendants orchestrated a cover-up of Burke’s beating of burglary suspect Christopher Loeb.

The precinct assault took place hours after the Smithtown man, then a heroin addict, stole a duffel bag from Burke’s department vehicle with items inside it that included Burke’s gun belt and ammunition, along with Viagra, sex toys and pornography.

Defense attorneys for Spota, 79, of Mount Sinai, who served a more than 15-year tenure as the county’s top law enforcement official, have lobbied for a sentence of home confinement and community service for him. They have dubbed him a "shattered man" whose age, declining health and record of public service support a no-prison sentence.

Lawyers for McPartland, 55, of Northport, have made the same no-prison bid for their client, saying he has lost his reputation, life savings and — like Spota — his law license.

In contrast, the U.S. attorney’s office is seeking eight-year sentences for both defendants.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prosecutors have said Spota and McPartland did "the exact opposite" of their jobs so they could protect Burke in a nefarious plot aimed at maintaining a power structure controlled by those who believed they were above the law.

Prosecutors also have argued that the defendants haven’t accepted responsibility for their actions and deserve more time in prison than sentencing guidelines recommend because of "the need for deterrence" and the "egregiousness" of their actions.

Probation officials previously calculated federal sentencing guidelines for Spota at between 57 and 71 months in prison and at between 46 and 57 months for McPartland.

But after a June hearing, the judge decided in a ruling last week that the imprisonment range both defendants face under federal guidelines is between 57 and 71 months in prison.

Azrack found sentence enhancements should apply because Spota and McPartland abused their positions of public trust, substantially interfered with the administration of justice, held leadership roles and committed crimes extensive in scope and planning.

In 2016, Burke pleaded guilty to the beating and cover-up, serving most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to a halfway house.

Spota and McPartland’s trial was the first time that some of those involved in Loeb’s assault spoke publicly, with two of the three detectives who took part in the beating with Burke testifying about the police brutality and how the pressure to keep quiet later changed their lives and careers.

It was testimony from James Hickey, a retired Suffolk police lieutenant, that formed the heart of the government’s case. He told jurors he acted as a middleman in a years-long conspiracy to cover-up Loeb’s beating after being tasked with ensuring the silence of the three detectives who committed the assault with Burke.

Hickey linked Spota and McPartland directly to the conspiracy with testimony that included his recall of a June 2015 meeting in Spota’s office that happened after federal officials relaunched a probe into Loeb’s beating after their initial investigation fell flat in 2013.

Word of a reopened probe panicked Spota, according to Hickey’s testimony. He told jurors Spota grilled him on who he suspected had "flipped," or started cooperating with federal officials.

"Somebody’s talking. You better find out fast, if it’s not too late," Hickey testified the district attorney also told him that day.

Hickey, now retired and facing sentencing himself, named Spota, McPartland, Burke, former Suffolk chief of detectives William Madigan and himself as members of a self-appointed group nicknamed "The Inner Circle." He described it as a coalition of five high-powered, corrupt insiders who were behind the cover-up and would take collective aim to discredit and punish their enemies.

The prosecution told jurors during the trial that Spota was the "CEO" of the conspiracy, while McPartland was the scam’s "chief operating officer" as they broke the law they were supposed to uphold.

The government also claimed McPartland was the "architect of the lies," helping Burke craft a story about Loeb being a "junkie thief" who fabricated his tale of an assault — a script everyone who became part of the conspiracy had to follow.

The defense took aim at Hickey, who retired shortly before pleading guilty in 2016 to conspiracy to obstruct justice and who is hoping for leniency at his future sentencing because of his role as a cooperating prosecution witness.

Lawyers for Spota and McPartland portrayed Hickey during the trial as a mentally unstable drunk and serial philanderer who lied repeatedly to his spouse and committed perjury when testifying years ago in a burglary case that a Suffolk judge threw out.

During closing arguments, McPartland’s lawyer presented jurors with a list of "10 reasons why James Hickey cannot be believed" that included "raw self-interest" and a "psychotic break from reality."

Testimony showed Hickey was hospitalized in 2015 after hallucinations brought on by stress and sleep deprivation, after a separate 2013 hospitalization for pancreatitis after excessive alcohol intake.

The star prosecution witness said he began drinking while under extreme pressure to keep his intelligence unit detectives quiet about the Loeb beating, but insisted his memory wasn’t compromised by his drinking and that he never consumed alcohol after his 2013 hospital discharge.

The defense also claimed during the trial that there was no way Spota or McPartland tried to hide Burke’s role in Loeb’s beating because Burke never confessed to them before admitting his guilt in federal court.

They depicted Burke as Spota’s "professional child of sorts" and a wise elder who told a golf buddy after Burke’s conviction that he shouldn’t sympathize with the wayward cop because he "did it to himself."

But the prosecution painted Spota as someone who compromised his ethics to protect his loyal protégé after a nearly four-decade relationship that started when Burke, at 14, was the star witness for Spota in 1979 as he prosecuted another teenager’s suffocation murder.

Spota represented Burke years later as a private attorney when Burke faced internal police discipline after 1995 allegations — which were substantiated — that Burke engaged in sex acts with a known prostitute in police vehicles and failed to safeguard his service weapon.

In 2001, Spota won his first election as district attorney with the backing of police unions while campaigning on anti-corruption platform. He then arranged for Burke to be transferred to serve as commanding officer of the squad of police officials who worked directly for him as district attorney, prosecutors said during the trial.

They also presented evidence that Spota, as part of his history of covering up for Burke, wrote a 2011 letter to County Executive-elect Steve Bellone’s transition team.

In it, Spota raved about Burke’s "outstanding leadership" in response to an anonymous letter that surfaced as selection was underway for a new police chief and warned about Burke’s internal affairs history.

The letter referenced a prostitute stealing Burke’s service weapon, but Spota, who knew of Burke’s police disciplinary history, responded to the allegation by saying Burke’s off-duty firearm was taken in a pattern of burglaries in his neighborhood, prosecutors told jurors.

Burke got the promotion.

Former Det. Anthony Leto testified at the trial that Burke punched, kneed and shook Loeb during the beating he also took part in, with Burke threatening to give Loeb a "hot shot" or deadly drug dose.

Leto retired in 2015, later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice and now is awaiting sentencing. He also told jurors he testified falsely during a hearing in Loeb’s case and feared Suffolk police or prosecutors would fabricate charges against him or his family if he didn’t go along with the cover-up.

Retired Det. Kenneth Bombace, who also took part in the beating, testified under an immunity deal that he stashed his family in a hotel in 2015 before testifying separately before a grand jury about the conspiracy. He said he feared he or his family would be falsely accused of a crime if he testified honestly about Loeb’s beating.

Jurors delivered their verdict after about seven hours of deliberations in the sixth week of the 2019 trial, with the panel’s forewoman saying later in an interview that that law should apply equally to everyone.