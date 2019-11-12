The obstruction of justice trial of former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and his key aide, who are both accused of conspiring to cover up the 2012 police beating of a suspect, starts Tuesday morning with jury selection.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and his former top aide, Christopher McPartland, 53, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and obstruct an official proceeding; witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding; obstruction of justice; and accessory after the fact to the deprivation of the suspect's civil rights.

The trial is expected to last about four weeks and feature testimony from several former Suffolk police officers who pleaded guilty in secret proceedings to their roles in the alleged cover-up.

Former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke, who was mentored by Spota as a young teen and into his career in law enforcement, served most of a 46-month federal prison sentence for the beating of petty thief and admitted heroin addict Christopher Loeb and the ensuing cover-up of the crime. Burke is not expected to testify at the trial.

Defense attorneys for Spota and McPartland have said in court papers that their clients believed the former chief was innocent of the Loeb assault because “Burke never admitted to Mr. McPartland or Mr. Spota or to anyone else in their presence, that he had in fact assaulted Loeb, and indeed Burke vociferously denied it.”

The case began in December 2012 after Loeb broke into Burke’s unmarked police SUV and stole the chief's duffel bag containing a gun belt, ammunition, a box of cigars, sex toys and pornography.

Burke, enraged by the theft, beat a handcuffed Loeb inside the Fourth Precinct in Hauppauge.

The precinct sits just steps away from the district attorney's office where Spota, elected four times, served as district attorney for nearly 16 years. He resigned days after he was indicted.

Spota and McPartland, as part of the alleged cover-up, directed police witnesses to obtain lawyers through the police unions and a list of attorneys approved by Burke’s lawyer.

The prosecution claims the pair arranged “for high-ranking members of the SCPD and union officials to interact with potential witnesses … to gather further information and control the flow of information.”

Spota and McPartland had a series of meetings in furtherance of the cover-up, prosecutors allege. They met at an athletic field in Yaphank next to county police headquarters; in Spota’s office; at a wake in Farmingdale; at an unnamed high school in Smithtown; at an unnamed Asian restaurant in St. James; and at the parking lot of St. Patrick’s Church in Smithtown, according to prosecutors. In June 2015, during a meeting at Spota's office, prosecutors allege, the then-district attorney "went nuts" after hearing the federal investigation in Loeb's beating was reopened.

Prosecutors allege the defendants also discussed whether one Suffolk officer was "a rat" and that Spota said any police officer cooperating with federal investigators was “dead” and “they would never work in Suffolk County again."