A federal judge Thursday set a trial date of March 18, 2019, for former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, and a former key aide, Christopher McPartland, who have been charged with taking part in a coverup of an assault by former Suffolk police Chief James Burke.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack said that the date was firm, acknowledging that many of the attorneys in the case have conflicts at earlier dates because of participation in already scheduled trials.

Spota and McPartland each faces four counts: conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and obstruct an official proceeding; witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding; obstruction of justice; and accessory after the fact to the deprivation of civil rights, according to the indictment.

If convicted they each would face up to 20 years in prison. They have pleaded not guilty.

Azrack was recently named to oversee the Spota-McPartland case following the death of the judge who originally handled the case, U.S. District Court Judge Leonard Wexler. She is currently overseeing the alleged corruption case against former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife Linda, and former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto.

Thursday’s Spota-McPartland status conference took place during a break in the Mangano-Venditto trial.

Azrack also set June 20 as the date for the next status conference in the Spota-McPartland case.

Eastern District Assistant United States Attorney John Durham, who is prosecuting the case along with prosecutor Lara Treinis Gatz, said the government already has turned over a large quantity of discovery material to the Spota-McPartland defense and anticipates handing over the rest in the next 45-50 days.

Both Spota and McPartland declined to comment after the brief hearing, as did their attorneys Larry Krantz for McPartland and former Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District Alan Vinegrad for Spota.

Prosecutors Durham and Treinis Gatz also declined to comment.

Afterward, Spota walked past Mangano in the hall, but the two were engrossed in separate conversations with others.

Spota’s appearance drew separate onlookers from the trial crowd. Spectators for Spota included Suffolk Legis. Rob Trotta, Islip town board member Trish Bergin Weichbrodt and former Det. John Oliva, whom Spota’s office charged after he leaked material to a Newsday reporter.

During Spota’s court appearance, one of the Mangano-Venditto prosecutors, Raymond Tierney, took a seat and watched. Tierney used to work for the Suffolk district attorney’s office and left after Spota took office.

Spota, 76, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 51, of Northport, along with Burke and other members of the Suffolk County Police Department “had numerous meetings and telephone conversations wherein they discussed the assault,” the victim’s allegations against Burke, and the federal investigation, prosecutors have said.

Federal prosecutors said the two men were accused of “using intimidation threats and corrupt persuasion to pressure . . . witnesses, including co-conspirators not to cooperate with the federal investigation, to provide false information, including false testimony under oath, and to withhold relevant information from” federal investigators.

With Andrew Smith