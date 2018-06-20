Federal prosecutors said Wednesday they are close to turning over the remaining pretrial evidence to the defense in the obstruction of justice case against former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and a former chief aide, Christopher McPartland.

The Eastern District’s prosecutors’ remarks came in a brief status conference in the case before U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack in Central Islip, where prosecutors said they anticipated turning over to the defense the remaining pretrial discovery material by the end of July.

Spota, 76, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 52, of Northport, — head of the district attorney’s anti-corruption unit, were arrested in October and accused of helping to cover-up an assault by former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke, a longtime protégé of Spota.

Both Spota and McPartland have pleaded not guilty to a four-count indictment charging them with conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and obstruct an official proceeding, witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to the deprivation of civil rights.

They were released on $500,000 bond and have had their travel restricted to the continental United States.

Azrack set a trial date for March 19.

If convicted they could each face up to 20 years in prison.

Burke, who was also a colleague and friend of McPartland, is serving a 46-month sentence in federal prison after he pleaded guilty on Feb. 26, 2016 to a civil rights violation and conspiracyto obstruct justice. The former chief was convicted of violating the civil rights of a man, Christopher Loeb, whom he assaulted and whose attack he covered up.

Loeb stole a duffel bag from Burke’s department sport utility vehicle which reportedly contained a gun belt, cigars, sex toys and adult pornography, officials said.

In court papers at the time of Spota’s and McPartland’s arrest, prosecutors said that the two, Burke, and other unidentified members of the Suffolk County Police Department “had numerous meetings and telephone conversations wherein they discussed the assault,” the victim’s allegations against Burke, and the federal investigation.

Spota and Burke used “intimidation, threats and corrupt persuasion to pressure . . . witnesses, including co-conspirators not to cooperate with the federal investigation, to provide false information, including false testimony under oath, and to withhold relevant information from” federal investigators, Eastern District prosecutors Lara Treinis Gatz and John Durham wrote, along with then Acting United States Attorney Bridget Rohde.

Spota and Burke “operated in a manner more akin to criminal enterprise than a district attorney’s office,” the prosecutors said.

“Specifically, over a period of more than four years, the defendants attempted to cover up the assault of a handcuffed prisoner by Burke by obstructing the federal grand jury investigation and, when they learned that the scope of the investigation expanded into an investigation of the obstructive conduct, the defendants then attempted to obstruct the obstruction investigation,” prosecutors said.

Spota’s attorney Alan Vinegrad maintained his client’s innocence after his arraignment in October, saying: “Tom Spota committed no crime . . . fact, for many years of a very long and distinguished career, Tom has worked hard to investigate and prosecute crime and deliver justice to the residents of Suffolk County.”

McPartland’s attorney, Larry Krantz, said at the time of the arrest: “Chris McPartland has always been an honest and dedicated public servant. He vehemently denies the charges and asserts his innocence. He looks forward to his day in court.”

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys commented after the brief court proceeding on Wednesday.