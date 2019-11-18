Suffolk Democratic Party chairman Richard Schaffer testified that ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota raved about James Burke’s "outstanding leadership" after an anonymous letter warned Burke — then trying to become police chief — frequented prostitutes and had his gun stolen.

The testimony came Monday as Spota and one of his former chief aides, Christopher McPartland, stand trial on obstruction of justice and witness tampering charges.

Schaffer said he introduced Burke to Steve Bellone, then Suffolk's county executive-elect, to try to help Burke in his effort to be made chief before Bellone got the letter in late 2011.

Federal prosecutors say Spota and McPartland orchestrated a cover-up along with Burke to try to protect Burke after, in December 2012, the then-police chief beat up a burglary suspect who stole a duffel bag from his department vehicle.

Schaffer also said from the witness stand in U.S. District Court in Central Islip that he didn't seek Burke's police internal affairs file before introducing him to Bellone, but felt good about bringing the two together because Spota was supportive of Burke.

Schaffer added that Spota sent a letter to Bellone defending Burke in response to the anonymous letter’s allegations.

“I have known Mr. Burke for years and have entrusted him with overseeing law enforcement operations in my office for 10 years,” Schaffer said Spota’s letter said.

Spota wrote that Burke was his chief investigator “because of his outstanding leadership” and Burke’s gun actually had been stolen during a burglary at Burke's home in Ronkonkoma in the early 1990s, Schaffer testified.

The anonymous letter had claimed Burke did a “home invasion” to get back his service gun when one of the prostitutes he frequented stole it, according to the witness.

But the letter from Spota, in response to the anonymous letter, also told Bellone there were no reports or witnesses regarding the alleged home invasion, Schaffer testified Monday.

The witness, who also serves as Town of Babylon supervisor, said Burke was very involved in Spota’s first run for district attorney and that they had a father and son-type relationship.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 53, of Northport, maintain their innocence to the charges against them.

An indictment accuses them of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of the civil rights of Christopher Loeb, then 26, after his beating by Burke.

Loeb stole a duffel bag from Burke’s police vehicle that contained a gun belt, magazines of ammunition, a box of cigars, sex toys, pornography and Viagra, according to prosecutors.

The indictment also alleges the defendants, Burke and others, used intimidation and threats to pressure one or more witnesses not to cooperate with a federal probe into the assault, and to provide false information and withhold information from authorities and the grand jury.

But defense attorneys insist Burke never admitted to their clients he had assaulted Loeb, negating the government’s theory that both defendants knew Burke was guilty and tried to help him conceal it.

The allegations against Spota are a “damnable lie,” according to his attorney, Alan Vinegrad.

McPartland’s lawyer, Larry Krantz, said the government’s case against his client is based on “guilt by association,” a belief McPartland must have been involved because he and Burke were buddies.

In November 2016, a judge sentenced Burke to 46 months in prison for beating Loeb and carrying out a scheme to try to cover up his actions. He served almost all his prison sentence before his release last year to home confinement.

During a cross-examination Monday, Schaffer told Krantz that McPartland gave him recording equipment to help him gather evidence after he got threats about five years ago in connection with a request for bids for a municipal contract.

The Democratic boss told Spota's attorney, Vinegrad, that he had been cross-endorsed by major political parties in recent elections, but got laughs in court by saying that only in his "own mind" was he a pretty powerful political figure.

Schaffer acknowledged that he introduced Burke to Bellone as he sought to become police chief because Burke was competent — saying he told Bellone that Burke was an "innovative leader."

Schaffer told him he talked to Burke several times about the Loeb investigation, which Burke at first called "bullshit," Schaffer said.

Then in 2015, when federal officials reopened what had been a closed probe into the beating, Burke told him he was being targeted because the Feds were angry he had pulled Suffolk police from federal task forces, according to the witness.

But later that year, Burke was very distraught, and admitted to him that he has assaulted Loeb, Schaffer testified.