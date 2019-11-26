This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

A key government witness testified Tuesday in the trial of ex-Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and a former top aide, Christopher McPartland, that both were in a group dubbed "The Inner Circle" that masterminded the attempted cover-up of then-Police Chief James Burke's prisoner beating.

Former police Lt. James Hickey also told jurors in U.S. District Court in Central Islip he was among those who took part in the cover-up effort after the 2012 beating of burglary suspect Christopher Loeb because he knew what would've happened if he refused.

"If you cross Tom Spota, Chris McPartland, Jimmy Burke, you have made sworn enemies of the three most powerful men in Suffolk County," he said.

Hickey said they would destroy enemies financially, personally, professionally, going after a person's family, or — if on the police force — that person's trusted employees.

"They knew no bounds," Hickey said. "I was in 'The Inner Circle' for 10 years. I know how they operate."

Hickey said beside himself, the other members of "The Inner Circle" were Spota, Burke, McPartland and William Madigan, who served as chief of detectives before his 2015 retirement.

The witness said the group coined their nickname in November 2005, when Hickey began leading the intelligence unit.

Besides "The Inner Circle," Hickey said four detectives and union official Russ McCormack also participated in the cover-up effort. He identified the detectives as Kenneth Bombace, Anthony Leto, Michael Malone and Cliff Lent.

The prosecution witness said Burke and the others spoke often and at length about their enemies.

"If you crossed one, you crossed all," Hickey added.

"Spota," Hickey added, "was Burke’s fiercest defender and protector.”

McPartland, he also said, "would be the first person Jimmy turned to when he was in trouble.”

And Spota, Hickey testified, "relied heavily on Chris."

Hickey, who had commanded the police force's criminal intelligence unit, said he retired in December 2016 to preserve his pension because he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in federal court a month later.

“I participated in the cover-up of an assault of a prisoner by my then-boss, James Burke," the witness also told prosecutor Lara Treinis Gatz.

Hickey also explained how "The Inner Circle" worked.

"An enemy of one was an enemy of all," he said.

“If Burke hated them, Spota hated them, McPartland hated them, I hated them and Madigan hated them.”

To act otherwise would be "seen as disloyal," and "you would be out of 'The Inner Circle,' " Hickey said.

The prosecution witness said the group "talked about retaliation all the time" in terms of enemies, including "what we wanted to do to them and how we would get even for what they had done or what we had perceived they had done.”

But both Spota and McPartland, who maintain their innocence, say they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because Burke never admitted his guilt to them.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Burke, Spota's former top investigator before he became chief, punched the now-recovering drug addict in a police precinct hours after Loeb stole a bag from Burke's police vehicle on Dec. 12, 2014, according to testimony.

Burke pleaded guilty in early 2016 and served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year.

The defense has already taken aim at Hickey's credibility, citing mental problems and alcoholism.

On Monday, a physician who treated Hickey after he was hospitalized in 2015 said he had hallucinations brought on by stress and sleep deprivation.

Dr. Vinu Kurian told jurors Hickey went through a short-term psychological episode in October 2015 and was in Huntington Hospital for numerous days.

The internist said Hickey's wife, a nurse practitioner, told doctors the episode was brought on by the stress of a reopened federal probe, along with subpoenas, into the prisoner beating.

She had brought him to the hospital, according to the witness, because he was delusional and paranoid, with slurred speech, confusion and memory loss.

"His work has been very stressful as they reopened a case and co-workers have been issued subpoenas. She reports that he slept for less than 10 hours last week due to increased hours at work and fear of getting a subpoena himself," another doctor's report said of Hickey's wife's account.

While in the hospital, Hickey had a delusion that he was selling ice cream to children, Kurian said.

But the lieutenant also became violent, at one point ripping out his IV hookup, shedding clothes and dashing into the hall before he had to be restrained, Kurian testified.

After treatment and sedative-induced sleep, Hickey's health and psychology were "within normal limits" after 24 hours, according to the doctor.

“The ultimate diagnosis was delirium caused by sleep deprivation," Kurian said.

Prosecutors say the defendants brought Hickey "into the conspiracy" and trusted him "to keep it moving smoothly."

They've acknowledged he was hospitalized twice during the federal probes into the Loeb case, once for drinking heavily and again for stress and sleep deprivation.

The hospitalization Kurian testified about came at a time when federal officials had reopened an initial probe into the Loeb case and the possibility of a cover-up that originally fizzled out in 2013.

On Monday, McPartland's lawyer, Larry Krantz, got Hickey's former physician to admit he advised Hickey upon his 2015 hospital discharge that he should get an outpatient psychiatric evaluation and avoid stress.

But Kurian also said he didn't have further contact with the lieutenant or know if he followed his advice.