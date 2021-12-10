Former Suffolk DA Thomas Spota, ex-top aide due to report to federal prison Friday

Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and his former anti-corruption bureau chief Christopher McPartland are due to surrender Friday to start serving 5-year federal prison sentences.

A jury in 2019 convicted the now-disbarred prosecutors of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of prisoner Christopher Loeb’s civil rights.

Jurors found Spota, 80, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 55, of Northport, orchestrated a cover-up of Loeb’s 2012 beating inside a Hauppauge police precinct that then-Suffolk Police Chief James Burke carried out with three detectives.

The assault happened after Loeb, then a drug addict, broke into Burke’s vehicle and stole items that included his gun belt, Viagra, pornography and sex toys.

Burke served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to a halfway house after pleading guilty in 2016 to conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and the deprivation of Loeb’s civil rights.

The scheduled surrenders of Spota and McPartland will follow a final attempt by McPartland to avoid incarceration in a section of a Texas prison facility that is not a minimum-security "camp."

So-called camps have limited or no perimeter fencing, while low-security federal prison facilities – a step higher in security – have double-fenced perimeters and a higher staff-to-inmate ratio.

U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack on Tuesday denied a request by McPartland’s attorney to intervene and recommend to the federal Bureau of Prisons for a second time that the former prosecutor not be housed in a low-security section of Beaumont Federal Correctional Complex in Texas.

Attorney Larry Krantz asked in what he called a "last-resort" court filing Monday for Azrack to speak to prison officials about the same issue after they declined to change McPartland’s Texas assignment following her first request.

"We have nowhere else to turn," Krantz wrote.

In late October, Azrack had signed a court order at the defense’s request that asked BOP officials to reconsider the decision to incarcerate McPartland in the non-camp Texas setting and to assign him to a facility closer to New York so his family could visit more easily.

The judge’s order said in part that "there was no violence associated with Mr. McPartland’s offenses of conviction, which involved principally obstruction of justice."

It followed a filing from Krantz, who said prison officials had decided McPartland shouldn’t be in a minimum-security setting because his case had the severity scale of an assault case.

Krantz’s October filing also said the BOP had cited a concern for McPartland’s safety when assigning him far from his home state because of his status as a former New York prosecutor.

Court filings don’t indicate where Spota will serve his incarceration. Federal prison officials said Thursday that the agency’s policy is not to release information about an incoming inmate’s assignment until after that person arrives at the destination.

The surrenders of Spota and McPartland will follow a Nov. 23 decision from a federal appeals court denying their requests to remain free on bail while they appeal their convictions.