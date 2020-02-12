A federal judge has delayed for almost two months the sentencing of former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and a top aide for their convictions in connection with the coverup of the beating of a prisoner by former Suffolk police chief James Burke.

U.S. District Joan Azrack, in a ruling filed Tuesday in federal court in Central Islip, moved the sentencing of Spota and the former head of his anti-corruption unit, Christopher McPartland, from April 30th to June 25th at the request of their defense attorneys, and without objection from federal prosecutors.

Azrack acted on a request filed by Spota’s lead defense attorney, Alan Vinegrad, who said that he would be engaged in an unrelated civil trial until early May, and anticipated, in the Spota case, needing additional “time to prepare a substantial sentencing submission on Mr. Spota’s behalf,” and for the judge and prosecutors then to review it.

McPartland’s lead attorney, Larry Krantz, joined in the request for the same delay for his client, saying “the sentencing issues for both defendants significantly overlap. Therefore, it would be judicially efficient and fair to both defendants if their respective sentencing remained on the same schedule.”

John Marzulli, a spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors, declined to comment Wednesday.

Spota, 78, of Mt. Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, were convicted in December of all the counts in the indictment for their involvement in the coverup of the 2012 beating of the prisoner, Christopher Loeb.

The counts included conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering , and as accessories to the deprivation of the civil rights of the victim.

Both Spota and McPartland could get up to 20 years in prison when sentenced, but would probably get much less under federal sentencing guidelines.

Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison for obstruction of justice and violating the civil rights of Loeb.

Such delays as those granted Spot and McPartland are not unusual in federal court. Last week Azrack granted a delay in the sentencing on corruption-related charges of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, and his wife Linda, at request of federal prosecutors who wanted more time to reply to defense motions.

The prosecutors said their request for additional time in the Mangano case was “ unfortunately unavoidable” because of the “complicated legal issues” raised by defense motions.

That was apparently a reference to a recent ruling by a federal appeals court throwing out several counts in the unrelated corruption case of former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

Kevin Keating, the defense attorney for Edward Mangano , argued that the ruling in Silver’s favor directly paralleled most of the charges of which the former county executive was convicted. The appeals court ruling involved when the statute of limitations on a supposedly corrupt act by a politician expires.