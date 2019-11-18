Suffolk County Democratic political boss Richard Schaffer is expected to take the stand Monday in the federal obstruction of justice trial of former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his top aides.

Schaffer, also the Babylon Town supervisor, is one of four witnesses that prosecutors last week said would be testifying on Monday.

Both Spota and his former top aide Christopher McPartland have pleaded not guilty to charges including obstruction of justice and witness tampering in what federal prosecutors said was a scheme to cover up former Suffolk police Chief of Department James Burke’s 2012 assault of a man in police custody.

Following the arrest of Spota and McPartland in October 2017, Schaffer, a longtime friend of Spota, told Newsday he didn't think the then-district attorney should resign his office as the top law enforcement official in the county.

"Anyone who is charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty," Schaffer said then.

At the time, Spota, a Democrat, had announced his intention to resign.

In addition to Schaffer's testimony Monday, the jury is scheduled to hear from a probation officer and two Suffolk police officers, including Det. Brian Draiss.

Draiss was the lead detective in a gun possession case that went on trial in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead last month, but he didn't testify as planned in that case, at the request of federal prosecutors on the Spota case.

Opening statements in the Spota-McPartland trial kicked off Thursday morning, with prosecutor Justina Geraci alleging the defendants used their power and authority to obstruct the federal investigation into a "crooked cop." Prosecutors said the two wanted to protect Burke from a federal probe of his assault of a handcuffed suspect because of their friendship with the police chief and because they thought they were "above the law."

Defense attorneys for Spota and McPartland argued their clients thought Burke was innocent of the assault — because he denied it to them — and they're being targeted through "guilt by association." And the defense attorneys stressed their clients merely gossiped about the federal investigations into Burke, just as everyone else in Suffolk law enforcement did — conversations that were not illegal.

Both attorneys — Alan Vinegrad for Spota and Larry Krantz for McPartland — sought to attack the prosecution's star witness, former Suffolk Det. Lt. James Hickey, commanding officer of the department's Criminal Intelligence Section, which Burke referred to as his "palace guards."

Hickey, who according to prosecutors will take the jury inside the alleged conspiracy orchestrated by Spota and McPartland when he testifies, was a heavy drinker who was hospitalized. The defense says Hickey suffered from delusions and hallucinations.

Hickey’s attorney Edward Sapone last week disputed the defense attorneys' allegations against his client.

“Jim Hickey is not delusional,” said Sapone, of Manhattan. “He is articulate, intelligent and he has one of the best memories I’ve ever seen in a client."

Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison in November 2016 after pleading guilty to charges that he beat Christopher Loeb, a then-heroin addict who in December 2012 stole a duffel bag — containing a gun belt, ammunition, box of cigars, sex toys, pornography and Viagra — from Burke's police-issued vehicle. Burke also pleaded guilty to orchestrating an elaborate scheme to conceal Loeb's beating. Loeb, 33, who attended jury selection, said last week that he's been off drugs since February and has embraced religion.

The first two witnesses who took the stand last week were former Suffolk Police Commissioner John Gallagher, now 82, and Chief of Department Stuart Cameron, the department's highest-ranking officer and Burke's successor.