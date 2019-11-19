Burke's gym bag contained sex toys, condoms and union cards, detective testifies

This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

A veteran Suffolk police official testified under immunity Tuesday at the trial of ex-District Attorney Thomas Spota that he feared retaliation at work and so he lied to the FBI about the contents in a duffel bag belonging to then-Police Chief James Burke found in a heroin-addicted burglar's home.

Det. Brian Draiss said the Police Athletic League gym bag with two sex toys, soap, condoms, clothing and union cards with Burke's name were found in a Smithtown man's bedroom, along with dozens of drug needles, during a December 2012 probation visit.

Burke showed up later and took the duffel before the contents of the bag that he saw were never processed as evidence, according to the witness.

The detective's testimony at the federal trial of Spota, Burke's mentor, and one of Spota's ex-top aides, Christopher McPartland, detailed what happened shortly before prosecutors say Burke beat up burglar Christopher Loeb in a police precinct.

Federal prosecutors have alleged Spota and McPartland orchestrated a cover-up with Burke to try to protect him following the prisoner assault on Dec. 14, 2012, after Loeb, then 26, stole the PAL bag from Burke's department vehicle hours earlier.

Draiss said he never mentioned the sex toys when the FBI interviewed him in January 2013, when a special prosecutor from Queens questioned him, or when he testified in the late fall of 2013 in Suffolk County Court in the case against Loeb.

The detective told jurors in U.S. District Court in Central Islip that he feared he would be transferred and put in a menial administrative job if he divulged all of the bag's contents.

"There were a host of things that could happen to you if you embarrass your boss' boss," Draiss said.

But instead, in 2014 he became a detective, a promotion that happened after a panel that included intelligence unit commander Lt. James Hickey interviewed him, along with Chief of Detectives William Madigan, Draiss said.

The 19-year police veteran testified that he didn't know if he would have been promoted if he had been honest about the PAL duffel's contents.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 53, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

They maintain their innocence and say they couldn't have been part of a cover-up with Burke because Burke never admitted his guilt to them.

In November 2016, a federal judge sentenced Burke to 46 months in prison for the attack on Loeb and carrying out a cover-up. The former chief served most of his sentence before his release last year to home confinement.

Draiss told jurors Tuesday that the scene in Loeb's bedroom, where the duffel was found, "was disgusting."

He said law enforcement officials found about 100 needles scattered around, along with other drug paraphernalia and lots of electronic gear, mail and credit cards.

Draiss also explained during questioning by prosecutor Michael Maffei that he had gone to Loeb's house with his partner to assist probation officials who were following up after seeing illegal metal knuckles at the residence a month earlier.

Draiss, then a Fourth Precinct officer, said a probation official caught Loeb after he fled from the house and his own partner later found heroin on Loeb and in the man's bedroom closet.

On a TV stand in the same room, authorities also found pornography, the witness said.

Another man in the house, Gabriel Miguelas, told police he and Loeb had burglarized vehicles the night before and used heroin, Draiss said.

The detective said he was loading contraband into a police car when a detective from the criminal intelligence unit arrived and asked if any police-related items were found.

Draiss said he told the detective, whose name he didn't know, about the PAL bag and union cards, not learning until later that the duffel belonged to Burke.

Burke's gun belt was found in the home's basement, Draiss testified.

At some point, Burke himself arrived, according to Draiss, who said Burke went to the bedroom and picked up the PAL bag.

Somebody told Burke that the bag needed to be photographed, before Burke put it down on the bed, it was photographed and then he left with it, Draiss said.

The witness said he later returned to his precinct, where Loeb was being held, to process evidence.

Another police official brought in a bottle of Viagra with Burke's name on it and threw it away, and the PAL bag and items inside it also weren't processed as evidence, Draiss told jurors.

Prosecutors have said that besides the contents Draiss saw, Burke's bag also had his gun belt, along with ammunition, a box of cigars, pornography and his Viagra prescription in it when Loeb swiped it.

Draiss also testified that he saw Loeb in the precinct shortly after 9 p.m., eight hours after he had contact with him during his arrest at the house.

The witness recalled that after allegations that Burke beat Loeb became public, he was called to a meeting at the Police Benevolent Association and told a special prosecutor would handle the case because of links to Suffolk police and prosecutors.

He said PBA board member Louis Tutone and union attorney Dave Davis were at the meeting, and also were present when a Queens prosecutor questioned him later at a State Police barracks in Farmingdale.

Draiss said he didn't tell the special prosecutor about the sex toys because he feared consequences if he embarrassed Burke.

In January 2013, the FBI subpoenaed him and he hired Garden City attorney Kevin Keating, whom the police union recommended, Draiss said.

But during a July 2013 FBI interview, he also failed to mention the two sex toys, something he also did in the late fall of that year when he testified in Suffolk County Court about the Loeb case, the witness acknowledged.

A detectives' union board member, Russ McCormack, who was a friend of Burke's helped him and others avoid the media after his court appearance, the witness said.

The witness said he finally spoke of everything that had been in the gym bag when he testified before a grand jury in the fall of 2013 under a grant of immunity.

But Draiss said he remained fearful of retribution, saying the department was "polarized" at the time.

The prosecution witness told Spota's attorney, Alan Vinegrad, during a cross-examination Tuesday that he didn't see any injuries to Loeb when he saw the man at the Fourth Precinct.

He also said he never spoke to Spota about the case.

Draiss told Larry Krantz, McPartland's lawyer, that he never spoke to McPartland either. He agreed that his immunity grant meant he had to tell the truth.

The detective also testified that he never witnessed or took part in the Loeb assault, looking surprised when Krantz asked if he'd known Loeb had claimed Draiss punched him at his home.

Later Tuesday, two FBI officials recalled from the witness stand how the initial investigation into allegations of a cover-up of Burke’s beating of Loeb was derailed after most of the police personnel they tried to interview wouldn’t talk.

On June 25, 2013, a team of FBI agents fanned out across Suffolk to issue grand jury subpoenas for witness testimony and documents as part of the probe, the witnesses said.

The agents also tried to conduct interviews in an attempt to prevent subjects from having time to collude and coordinate their stories, said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Bell.

That day the team of federal agents issued 15 subpoenas, including to Draiss, and his fellow Suffolk police officers Kenneth Bombace, Kenneth Regesburg and Anthony Leto, according to Tuesday’s testimony. It indicated the police department, probation department and sheriff’s office also got subpoenas.

The witnesses were ordered to testify at a grand jury proceeding on July 8, 2013, in Brooklyn, testimony showed.

But that probe, which Bell investigated with FBI Special Agent Ryan Carey, who also testified Tuesday, eventually was closed in December 2013.

“We had allegations but we couldn’t substantiate them without firsthand knowledge,” Bell told jurors.