Cop testifies he tried to transfer out of police unit because of alleged Burke cover-up

The pressure to continue a cover-up of Suffolk Police Chief James Burke's assault of a handcuffed prisoner grew so intense that he tried unsuccessfully to transfer out of an intelligence unit slot to a task force before deciding to retire, an ex-detective said Wednesday at the federal trial of Burke's mentor.

But Kenneth Bombace, testifying for a second day in the obstruction trial of ex-District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his chief aides, said he also took an extra precaution the month after his retirement before appearing before a grand jury probing the alleged conspiracy.

Bombace, a security consultant who has an immunity deal with the prosecution, said he checked himself and his family into a hotel in Nassau County for a few days before testifying in a federal grand jury proceeding in October 2015.

The witness told jurors in U.S. District Court in Central Islip he feared he or his family would face criminal charges if he testified honestly about Smithtown man Christopher Loeb's house beating in December 2012.

Bombace said he also felt paranoid that a confrontation would spark up, putting his family in the crosshairs, if colleagues or union leaders came to his house to talk about his testimony.

The former detective said he got numerous calls and texts from other police and PBA officials leading up to his grand jury appearance.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Spota and his former anti-corruption chief, Christopher McPartland, orchestrated a cover-up with Burke to try to protect him after he beat Smithtown man Christopher Loeb on Dec. 14, 2012, after the then-heroin addict stole the a duffel bag from Burke's department vehicle hours earlier.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 53, of Northport, are standing trial on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Both maintain their innocence and say they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because Burke never admitted his guilt to them.

In November 2016, a federal judge sentenced Burke to 46 months in prison for the attack on Loeb and carrying out a cover-up after he pleaded guilty earlier that year. The former chief served most of his sentence before his release last year to home confinement.

On Tuesday, Bombace recalled for jurors how he watched former Police Chief James Burke punch a handcuffed burglary suspect in a 2012 assault that prosecutors say Spota and one of his chief aides later tried to help cover up.

Bombace said Burke's beating of Christopher Loeb happened during a "very chaotic" few minutes in a precinct interview room, with three detectives and Burke "cursing and screaming" as Burke "punched" Loeb and grabbed him by his ears.

Bombace said Loeb was handcuffed to a chain and tried to stand up a few times as Burke assaulted him. But Bombace and the other police officials, who had slapped Loeb earlier and tried to get him to confess, pushed Loeb down in his seat.

"At least one of us slapped him in the face," Bombace added of the detectives, which besides himself he said included criminal intelligence unit members Anthony Leto and Michael Malone.

After that slap, Leto told Burke, "Chief, that's enough," Bombace recalled.

Bombace said he added: "Chief, you should leave."

The retired detective said the cover-up began soon after the beating ended.

Bombace also testified Tuesday that Burke told him and Leto during a meeting at police headquarters in early 2013, after a special prosecutor was assigned to Loeb's case, that "nothing happened" with Loeb.

"The chief said, 'Look, nothing happened here. I may have poked my head in. The door may have been closed, may have been opened. We don't remember because it wasn't a big deal," Bombace recalled.

"The implication to me was that's what we should be telling the special prosecutor and we needed to be on the same page," Bombace added.

The witness said he couldn't tell the truth about the event to the special prosecutor because "there would be retaliation" in the form of a "targeted criminal prosecution."

But Bombace said Malone told him that the special prosecutor from Queens, Peter Crusco, was "hand-picked" and knew Burke and McPartland.

Bombace said he met Crusco at State Police barracks in April 2013 and said "exactly what we were told to say," believing everything was going back to Burke and McPartland during what he called a "stressful time" as he, Leto and Malone were being "managed."

FBI agents knocked on his door two months later and gave him a subpoena, according to Bombace, who said they left after he told them: "I'm sorry, I can't talk to you."

Bombace said he then called Lt. James Hickey — the commander of the criminal intelligence unit who became "like a middleman" for Burke in the cover-up effort — and told him about the FBI visit.

About two weeks later, Bombace, Malone and Leto met with PBA president Noel DiGerolamo and union official Russ McCormack, with DiGerolamo saying the PBA would cover their legal expenses — unless they admitted wrongdoing — and pick their lawyers.

Bombace said Burke's attorney, Joseph Conway, was "working in sort of a joint agreement" with lawyers for the detectives and he worried anything he told his attorney "would be shared."

Hickey spoke to Bombace, Leto and Malone all during the summer of 2013 about the assault and investigations, checking how they were "holding up," Bombace said.

But in December 2013, they thought they got a reprieve when Hickey met Bombace, Leto and Malone on a soccer field in Yaphank and Hickey told them an FBI official had called Burke and said the probe was over, Bombace recalled.

He called Burke "instrumental" in the cover-up effort.

Bombace called Hickey "the best boss" he had in the department, and said while he saw him drunk at work once in 2012, Hickey stopped drinking by fall 2013.