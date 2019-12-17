Spota, McPartland found guilty on all felony charges

This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Bridget Murphy and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

A federal jury on Tuesday convicted former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his ex-chief aides, Christopher McPartland, of felony charges related to the attempted cover-up of a 2012 prisoner beating by Spota’s longtime protege, former Police Chief James Burke.

The guilty verdict in Central Islip came in the morning of the second day of deliberations in the six-week trial, with both defendants remaining stone-faced in court as they heard their fate.

Spota hugged his wife and his daughter, who was crying, after the jury left, before exiting the courtroom with his attorney without answering any questions.

"We're very disappointed," Spota's wife told Newsday.

Spota's attorney, Alan Vinegrad, also declined to comment.

McPartland departed with his attorney, Larry Krantz, without comment.

"There are many more steps in the process and we will continue to fight," Krantz said.

The government had claimed that Spota’s determination to keep Burke out of jail after the top uniformed cop assaulted prisoner Christopher Loeb led him to abandon his duty as the county’s chief law enforcement officer and orchestrate a three-year conspiracy aimed at keeping Burke out of jail.

The jury convicted both defendants of all counts in the indictment: conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Now Spota and McPartland are facing up to 20 years in prison, but likely will receive less severe punishments when sentenced.

"I'm ecstatic," Loeb said in an interview at the courthouse minutes after the verdict.

Spota, Loeb said, "allowed Burke to rise up the ranks knowing how much of an evil man he is."

He added: "To hear that he's guilty on all charges ... it's like this dark cloud has been lifted."

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart reacted to the verdict in a statement that said the defendants' actions "go against everything that this department stands for" and called it "unfortunate that their illegal activities could cast a negative light on the public’s perception of this police department."

The commissioner added that Spota, McPartland and Burke, "focused on corruption and cover-ups" rather than "supporting the proud men and women of this department."

Hart said her department is in touch with the U.S. attorney's office and is reviewing all testimony and evidence from the trial and "will take appropriate action if warranted" upon further review.

The prosecution told jurors during the trial that Spota was the “CEO” of the conspiracy while McPartland, Spota’s former right-hand man, was the scheme’s “chief operating officer” — both believing they were “untouchable” as they broke the law they were charged with upholding.

But the defense contended throughout the trial that Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 54, of Northport, couldn’t have tried to conceal Burke’s guilt because the former police chief never confessed to them before admitting his crimes with a February 2016 guilty plea in federal court.

Burke served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year. He didn’t testify at the trial.

The assault on Loeb at the Fourth Precinct police station in Hauppauge on Dec. 14, 2012, happened hours after the now-recovering heroin addict broke into Burke’s department vehicle in St. James and stole a Police Athletic League duffel bag.

The duffel, which prosecutors dubbed Burke’s “party bag,” had items inside it that included his gun belt, ammunition, a box of cigars, police union cards, sex toys, pornography and Viagra, testimony showed.

Much of the government’s case rested on star prosecution witness James Hickey, a retired Suffolk police lieutenant who had headed the department’s criminal intelligence unit. He testified that he was a middleman in the conspiracy who ensured the silence of three of his detectives who had taken part in Loeb’s beating with Burke.

Hickey tied Spota directly to the conspiracy with testimony that included his recall of a June 2015 meeting in Spota’s office that took place after federal officials reopened a probe into Loeb’s beating after their initial investigation fell flat in 2013.

Word of the reopened civil rights probe put Spota in a panic, according to Hickey, who said the district attorney grilled him on who he believed had “flipped,” or had begun cooperating with federal officials.

“Somebody’s talking. You better find out fast, if it’s not too late,” Hickey testified Spota also told him that day.

Hickey said he retired from the police force shortly before pleading guilty in January 2016 to conspiracy to obstruct justice and hoped to avoid jail time because of his role as a cooperating government witness.

He named Spota, McPartland, Burke, former chief of detectives William Madigan and himself as members of a group nicknamed “The Inner Circle,” a coalition of five high-powered, corrupt insiders who were behind the cover-up attempt and would take collective aim to discredit and punish their enemies.

But the defense portrayed Hickey as someone who was mentally unstable, and a drunk and serial philanderer who not only lied repeatedly to his wife but committed perjury years ago when testifying in a burglary case that a Suffolk judge threw out after discrediting him.

Hickey was “practiced in the art of deception,” Vinegrad told jurors in his closing argument, summing up the witness’ testimony by saying: “If you’re gonna lie, lie big.”

Krantz said in his closing argument that Hickey was “a combination of desperate and not well.”

He presented jurors with a list of “10 reasons why James Hickey cannot be believed” that included committing “perjury” in the past, along with “raw self-interest” and a “psychotic break from reality.”

The ex-lieutenant testified about two hospitalizations he said were caused by the pressure of making sure his detectives stayed quiet about Loeb’s beating, once in 2013 for pancreatitis caused by excessive alcohol intake and once in 2015.

A physician who treated Hickey then said the lieutenant suffered hallucinations brought on by stress and sleep deprivation.

Spota’s attorney insisted prosecutors had no credible evidence that the former district attorney acted corruptly, saying the government was seeking a conviction after building a case based on “guilt by association” with Burke.

Vinegrad portrayed Burke as Spota’s “professional child of sorts” and his client as a wise elder who believed Burke’s contention that he didn’t beat Loeb and that federal officials were retaliating against him for taking Suffolk detectives off a joint gang task force.

McPartland’s attorney acknowledged that McPartland had a friendship with Burke, but said Burke lied to McPartland — who “acted properly” and “obstructed nothing.”

Spota’s lawyer also said the allegation that Burke beat Loeb “seemed unbelievable at the time” because Loeb had a long rap sheet, was on drugs and it also seemed incredible that a chief would go into a precinct “in broad daylight” and assault a prisoner.

Vinegrad pointed out that Spota told the prosecutor in McPartland’s unit who initially handled Loeb’s larceny arrest to document problems with the way police handled the case, which included asking for a warrant for items they’d already seized and claiming a manpower crunch left them unable to bring Loeb to his court arraignment.

Spota’s attorney told jurors that his client “had his chance to just sweep this under the rug,” but instead sought a special prosecutor for Loeb’s case.

When prosecutors pointed out that the affidavit seeking a special prosecutor portrayed Burke as a crime victim and not a police brutality suspect, Vinegrad said Spota relied on subordinates to handle the paperwork.

“This is a cover-up? This is obstruction? Nonsense!” Vinegrad said in his trial summation.

The government tried to show a strong bond between Spota and Burke, starting when Burke was the star teenage witness in a murder case Spota was prosecuting.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz also told jurors Spota had “a history of protecting and covering up for Jimmy Burke.”

She reminded the panel that Spota was Burke’s lawyer in the early 1990s when Burke got in trouble with internal affairs as a Suffolk cop in a matter that ended with a finding that Burke was guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer.

Spota knew that Burke in 1993 had a sexual relationship with a prostitute who at one point had possession of his service weapon, but that “checkered past” didn’t stop Spota from later boosting Burke’s bid to become police chief, the prosecutor said.

Spota wrote a letter to County Executive-Elect Steve Bellone’s transition team in 2011 that raved of Burke’s “outstanding leadership” after an anonymous letter warned about Burke’s internal affairs history and tried to derail his promotion campaign.

In some ways, the trial became the one Burke never had, with two detectives who took part in the beating testifying in detail about the assault on Loeb and how they said pressure to keep quiet about it changed their lives and careers.

Former Det. Anthony Leto recalled Burke punching, kneeing and shaking Loeb by his ears, while also threatening to give the then-heroin addict a “hot shot” or deadly drug dose, after Leto and two other detectives initially hit Loeb while trying to get him to confess.

Leto told jurors he retired in 2015 and later pleaded guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.

He struggled to stay composed while speaking of how lying about the Loeb case helped destroy his marriage and his relationship with his children, while also ending his career.

Leto recalled testifying falsely in a hearing in Loeb’s case and said he feared Suffolk police or prosecutors would fabricate criminal charges against him or his family if he didn’t go along with the cover-up effort.

But the cooperating federal witness acknowledged that he never spoke to McPartland about the Loeb beating and never had contact with Spota about the Loeb case starting from when it happened and continuing until the end of 2015.

Retired detective Kenneth Bombace testified that he stashed his family at a hotel before finally testifying in October 2015 before a federal grand jury about the alleged conspiracy.

Bombace, who testified against Spota and McPartland with an immunity deal, said he also had feared he or his family would be falsely accused of a crime if he testified honestly about Loeb’s beating from the start.

He described the assault as a “very chaotic” few minutes in a precinct interview room, with himself, Leto, and Michael Malone — another detective who was part of the beating — “cursing and screaming” as Burke punched Loeb.

The trio of detectives slapped Loeb before Burke came in the room, according to Bombace, who said the cover-up conspiracy began as soon as the beating ended.

But during a cross-examination, he also admitted he never spoke to Spota or McPartland about the assault or alleged conspiracy.

Among other witnesses at the trial were Burke’s former attorney, Joseph Conway; Spota’s former chief deputy, Emily Constant; and Spiros Moustakas, who had worked as a prosecutor in McPartland’s unit and initially handled the Loeb case in court.

During their first day of deliberations Monday, jurors asked to see a transcript of some of Hickey's testimony, Moustakas' testimony and a video of a Spota press conference.