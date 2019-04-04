TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Springs man tied up in armed home invasion, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Two masked gunmen broke into a Springs house Thursday morning, tied up the sole resident and demanded cash, according to the East Hampton Town police.

The 56-year-old man, who was held at gunpoint while his Norfolk Street house was ransacked, managed to free his hands, which were tied behind his back, police said. The man, who was not injured and was the only person in the house, called 911 for help.

The burglars, each armed with a handgun, gained entry to the house by breaking the locked basement door, police said.

Police said the burglars, who also wore hooded sweatshirts, were inside the house for several minutes and fled with unknown proceeds.

Detectives are investigating, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the East Hampton Town Police Department at 631-537-7575. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

