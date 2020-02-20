A Queens man arrested on a criminal possession of a controlled substance charge has also been accused of stealing from a Rockville Centre church, Nassau police said on Thursday.

Acting on an open county warrant for the drug offense, Long Beach police found and arrested Alexander Barone, 30, of Queens Village, the police statement said.

Police said they subsequently determined that Barone had broken into the St. Agnes Cathedral on Quealy Place on Aug. 20 and 27. In both cases, he is accused of prying open a donation box and taking money, police said.

Barone also burglarized the church on Jan. 30, police said.

Barone was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.



