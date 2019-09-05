TODAY'S PAPER
Burglar stole cash from Rockville Centre church twice, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The same burglar stole cash twice in one week from the same Rockville Centre church while it was closed, Nassau police said.

The first time the suspect pried open a donation box at St. Agnes Cathedral was on Aug. 20 at about 5:30 p.m., police said. 

Seven days later, police said the same man got through a locked gate, entered the main area, and again broke into a donation box, this time at about 4:30 p.m.

The police, who did not say how much cash was stolen, described the burglar as a thin man who stands about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and has medium-length brown hair.  

During one of the break-ins, he wore a purple T-shirt and light sweatpants with black sneakers. During the other, he was clad in a red T-shirt and black sweatpants with black sneakers, police said.

Anyone who might help detectives with the case should call 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

