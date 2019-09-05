Burglar stole cash from Rockville Centre church twice, police say
The same burglar stole cash twice in one week from the same Rockville Centre church while it was closed, Nassau police said.
The first time the suspect pried open a donation box at St. Agnes Cathedral was on Aug. 20 at about 5:30 p.m., police said.
Seven days later, police said the same man got through a locked gate, entered the main area, and again broke into a donation box, this time at about 4:30 p.m.
The police, who did not say how much cash was stolen, described the burglar as a thin man who stands about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and has medium-length brown hair.
During one of the break-ins, he wore a purple T-shirt and light sweatpants with black sneakers. During the other, he was clad in a red T-shirt and black sweatpants with black sneakers, police said.
Anyone who might help detectives with the case should call 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
