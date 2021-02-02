TODAY'S PAPER
Crime

Woman stabbed man, choked woman in Hempstead, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 38-year-old Hempstead woman was arrested in the stabbing of a man in the chest in October and the punching and choking of a woman in 2019, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Fanny Oviedo-Canales' Oct. 4 assault on the male victim, 36, by 400B Fulton Ave. in Hempstead around 11:30 p.m., caused swelling, bleeding and substantial pain; he was treated at a hospital, a police statement said.

The same suspect, police said, on May 18, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. followed a 28-year-old woman into a stairwell at 590 Fulton Ave., in Hempstead, punched her in the face, and, while "being verbally abusive," scratched the woman's face, causing bruising and substantial pain. Oviedo-Canales then grabbed the woman by the neck and applied enough pressure that the victim's breathing was impeded while "forcefully" slamming her head into the hall, causing the victim to fear for her life, police said.

That assault took place in front of the victim's three young children, and it left the victim suffering neck pain.

The defendant was arrested at her Jerusalem Avenue apartment and charged with assault, strangulation, possession of a dangerous weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

