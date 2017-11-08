Suspect in fatal stabbing of deacon spotted in Queens, police say
Andre Patton bailed out of a stolen vehicle and eluded officers, NYPD says. He allegedly killed Patrick Logsdon, a halfway house manager in Roosevelt.
The man suspected of killing a halfway house manager in Roosevelt last week bailed out of a stolen vehicle in Queens on Wednesday and eluded police officers pursuing him, the NYPD said.
Police have been looking for Andre Patton, 47, since Friday, when he allegedly stabbed Catholic deacon Patrick Logsdon, 70, in the house where they lived. He is considered armed and dangerous, Nassau police...
