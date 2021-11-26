A man was stabbed following an altercation in the parking lot of a BP gas station on Straight Path in Wyandanch Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

Police arrested Ronald Carson, 49, of Wyandanch, who sustained minor injuries after the 8:13 p.m. confrontation.

The victim, whose name was not released, also sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Carson was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Bail for Carson, who is represented by the Legal Aid Society, has been set a $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond, said Sheila Kelly, spokeswoman for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.