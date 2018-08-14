TODAY'S PAPER
Woman stabbed to death in Great Neck, Nassau police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
A 60-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a Great Neck home Monday afternoon in what Nassau police described as a targeted attack, Nassau police said.

The woman was stabbed just after 3:50 p.m. in a North Road residence and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, homicide detectives said.

Her name was not released pending notification of family, police said.

No other details were released as detectives continue the investigation.

