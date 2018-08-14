Woman stabbed to death in Great Neck, Nassau police say
A 60-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a Great Neck home Monday afternoon in what Nassau police described as a targeted attack, Nassau police said.
The woman was stabbed just after 3:50 p.m. in a North Road residence and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, homicide detectives said.
Her name was not released pending notification of family, police said.
No other details were released as detectives continue the investigation.
