Long IslandCrime

Man found stabbed with critical injuries in East Farmingdale, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Suffolk County police detectives are investigating a stabbing in East Farmingdale that left a man critically injured Thursday.

Police said the man was found "with stab wounds" on Smith Street, east of Route 110, around 2:50 p.m., but did not disclose additional details about the stabbing or what led to the victim being found.

The man, whose identity remains unknown to police, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, where he is being treated for "critical injuries," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

