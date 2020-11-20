Suffolk County police detectives are investigating a stabbing in East Farmingdale that left a man critically injured Thursday.

Police said the man was found "with stab wounds" on Smith Street, east of Route 110, around 2:50 p.m., but did not disclose additional details about the stabbing or what led to the victim being found.

The man, whose identity remains unknown to police, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, where he is being treated for "critical injuries," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.