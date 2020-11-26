TODAY'S PAPER
One killed, four injured in Brentwood stabbing, police say

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com @DavidOlson11
One man was stabbed to death and four others were injured shortly after midnight Thursday as people were leaving a Brentwood house party, authorities said.

Suffolk County police officers responded to multiple 911 calls at 12:21 a.m. of stabbings in the area of Hewes Street and Lincoln Avenue, a police news release said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The four other victims, all adult men, were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information on the stabbings should call the police homicide squad 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

