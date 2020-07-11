TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police name man stabbed dead after verbal altercation in Hempstead

Nassau County police investigate a deadly stabbing that

Nassau County police investigate a deadly stabbing that occurred at Terrace Avenue and Fulton Avenue in Hempstead on June 28. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Newsday Staff
The Nassau County police on July 3 identified the man they said was stabbed dead late last month in Hempstead.

According to detectives, Andre Garry, 49, of West Hempstead, was walking on Fulton Avenue at the corner of Terrace Avenue on June 28 when he was stabbed by a man after a verbal altercation, Nassau police said in a news release.

Garry was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, the release said.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the stabbing contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244 TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

By Newsday Staff

