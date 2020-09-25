A Deer Park man was arrested Friday morning for stabbing a man outside a local deli, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Lenwood Williams stabbed the unidentified man outside the Deer Park Deli at 183 Bay Shore Rd. at 9:35 a.m. after an argument.

First Precinct police officers took Williams, 46, into custody at the scene.

The victim, 37, of West Islip, was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Williams was charged with second degree assault. He is being held overnight at the First Precinct in West Babylon and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.