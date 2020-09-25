TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Deer Park stabbed man outside Deer Park deli after argument

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

A Deer Park man was arrested Friday morning for stabbing a man outside a local deli, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Lenwood Williams stabbed the unidentified man outside the Deer Park Deli at 183 Bay Shore Rd. at 9:35 a.m. after an argument.

First Precinct police officers took Williams, 46, into custody at the scene.

The victim, 37, of West Islip, was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Williams was charged with second degree assault. He is being held overnight at the First Precinct in West Babylon and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Latest Long Island News

New York State Sen. Kevin Thomas during a Cuomo endorses Thomas for State Senate
Looking west from the Pinelawn Road overpass in Think you spend too much time in traffic? You're right, report finds
The Albany Avenue Elementary School in North Massapequa School in N. Massapequa among latest to close due to COVID-19
Amardeep Singh wears a face shield as he Feds: Man charged with hoarding PPE agrees to donate supplies
Assistant professor of psychology at Hofstra University Emily Barkley-Levenson explains LI colleges so far avoiding COVID-19 outbreaks seen on other campuses
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces cuts in Bellone warns of possible cuts to Suffolk bus services
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search