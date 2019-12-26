TODAY'S PAPER
Man stabbed during argument at Elmont gift shop on Christmas, police say

John Thorpe, 71, of St. Albans, Queens, is

John Thorpe, 71, of St. Albans, Queens, is to be arraigned Thursday on attempted murder, resisting arrest and weapons charges. Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 66-year-old man was stabbed in the neck after arguing with a 71-year-old fellow customer in a gift shop Wednesday afternoon in Elmont, Nassau police said.

John Thorpe of St. Albans, Queens, was charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon.

Thorpe, police said, had argued with the victim at Ebony Cards and Gifts. Thorpe then left the shop, located at 2107 Dutch Broadway, got a knife from his car, went back inside and attacked the victim, who suffered what the police called a deep laceration with substantial pain, swelling and bleeding.

When the police arrived, "The defendant began to struggle with officers, flailing his arms in an attempt to prevent them from placing him into custody," the police said, adding Thorpe finally complied with their commands and was arrested.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. He was in stable condition, police said.

Thorpe's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.

