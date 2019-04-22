TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Teen stabbed in Huntington Station, taken to hospital, police say

The alleged altercation began about 10:40 p.m. Sunday at Depot Road and First Avenue, police said.

Suffolk County police at the stabbing scene in

Suffolk County police at the stabbing scene in Huntington Station on Sunday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A teenager was stabbed in the buttocks Sunday night after three youths confronted the boy as he was walking on Depot Road in Huntington Station, police said.

The 16-year-old from Huntington Station was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The boy was walking on Depot Road at the intersection with First Avenue when three boys on bicycles, about 17 years old, came face-to-face with the teen, police said. He ran south on First Avenue, where he “became involved in a physical altercation” with the trio near East Pulaski Road about 10:40 p.m.

The teen was stabbed “in the right buttocks area,” police said. The suspects fled.

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating. They asked anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

