A teenager was stabbed in the buttocks Sunday night after three youths confronted the boy as he was walking on Depot Road in Huntington Station, police said.

The 16-year-old from Huntington Station was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The boy was walking on Depot Road at the intersection with First Avenue when three boys on bicycles, about 17 years old, came face-to-face with the teen, police said. He ran south on First Avenue, where he “became involved in a physical altercation” with the trio near East Pulaski Road about 10:40 p.m.

The teen was stabbed “in the right buttocks area,” police said. The suspects fled.

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating. They asked anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.