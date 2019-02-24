A Medford man was arrested early Sunday morning after police said he stabbed an acquaintance inside his home during a dispute.

Suffolk police said in a news release Sunday that Michael Connors and Miles Connors, who are not related, were involved in a dispute at Michael Connors' Medford home. Michael Connors used a kitchen knife to stab Miles Connors, police said.

Miles Connors, 35, of Pine Creek Road, in Holbrook, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by private vehicle at about 4:40 a.m., police said. He was listed in critical condition.



Michael Connors, 30, of Hagerman Ave., was charged with second-degree assault and will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.