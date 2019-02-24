TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Early morning dispute at Medford residence leads to stabbing, arrest

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A Medford man was arrested early Sunday morning after police said he stabbed an acquaintance inside his home during a dispute.

Suffolk police said in a news release Sunday that Michael Connors and Miles Connors, who are not related, were involved in a dispute at Michael Connors' Medford home. Michael Connors used a kitchen knife to stab Miles Connors, police said. 

Miles Connors, 35, of Pine Creek Road, in Holbrook, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by private vehicle at about 4:40 a.m., police said. He was listed in critical condition.


Michael Connors, 30, of Hagerman Ave., was charged with second-degree assault and will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip. 

Headshot

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

