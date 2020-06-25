TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Homeless man stabbed multiple times in Riverside, Southampton police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A homeless man yet to be sentenced for a fatal assault was stabbed multiple times in Riverside on Wednesday, Southampton Town police said.

Daniel Hughes, 39, entered the 76 Gas Station on Lake Avenue seeking help, and a 911 call was placed at about 3:46 p.m., police said. Hughes was being treated at the Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Hughes was arrested in January and charged with assault in the death of Wayne Sapiane, 65, who also was homeless and lived in Riverside. 

Sapiane was the brother of Gary Sapiane, a longtime radio personality at WLNG in Sag Harbor.

Hughes pleaded guilty to assault on June 18. His sentencing was set for on Aug. 17, according to court records.

Hughes has not aided police regarding his own assault, they said.

“Hughes was uncooperative with detectives attempting to identify the person responsible for his injuries and people who were with Hughes refused to assist detectives with the investigation,” police said.

Anyone who might help investigators should contact Southampton police at 631-702-2230.

