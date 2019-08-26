A Westbury woman was charged with attempted murder Sunday after, police said, she stabbed the father of her 3-year-old daughter at a home in Roosevelt — while the girl was with her.

Tyana Cooper Waite was charged with second-degree attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau County police said.

Police said that officers responding to a 911 call on Oswald Place at 5:36 p.m. found the victim, who had been stabbed in the upper torso. The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where police said he underwent surgery for treatment of his wounds. His condition was not known Monday.

Police said the man is the father of Waite's 3-year-old daughter, who was with her when the stabbing occurred.

Waite was later arrested at her home on Pepperidge Road in Westbury, where police said she was taken into custody without incident at 6:14 p.m. Police could not immediately say if the child was placed with relatives — or was placed with Child Protective Services — after the arrest.

No online information was available from Waite's arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead.