A Huntington Station man was arrested Thursday, police said, for stalking a teen girl who noted his license plate.

George Letellier, 56, stalked the 14-year-old girl multiple times between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7 by following her in his gray Jeep Wrangler and making inappropriate remarks, Suffolk County police said.

In one instance, Letellier invaded the girl’s personal space and wouldn’t allow her to move, police said in a news release Thursday.

“On a fourth occasion the girl was able to get the man’s license plate,” police said.

Letellier, of Luyster Street, was charged with fourth-degree stalking and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police urged anyone who believes they had been victimized by Letellier to call the Second Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8226.