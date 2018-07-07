A Deer Park man has been charged with stalking after Suffolk County police said he harassed two Babylon women with sexual and threatening conversations.

Joseph Mathews, 45, was charged with four counts of stalking and two counts of aggravated harassment after his arrest Friday night, police said.

Police said Mathews had “hundreds of inappropriate conversations” with a 46-year-old woman starting in the summer of 2013 and lasting through this past Sunday. Police also said Mathews had sexual and threatening conservations with a 38-year-old woman between April and May of this year.

Both women reported the conversations to police, who arrested Mathews at his Deer Park home about 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

Mathews previously pleaded guilty in December to stalking charges and was sentenced to 5 months in prison and 5 years probation, according to court records. He was given a restraining order from the victim for eight years.

Police arrested Mathews in 2011 on stalking charges that he harassed a woman for three years with sexual and threatening phone calls. He pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, followed by a 2-year restraining order, according to court records.

Police held Mathews overnight before his scheduled arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.

A Legal Aid attorney for Mathews could not be reached for comment.