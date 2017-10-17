The state parole board has for the seventh time denied release to Matthew Solomon, who is serving 18 years to life in prison for strangling his newlywed wife on Christmas Eve in 1987 and dumping her body in a garbage bag near their apartment in Huntington Station.

The parole board took note of “all you have accomplished during your incarceration,” but suggested Solomon, 52, had not fully acknowledged his culpability.

“Questions asked during your (parole) interview need further reflection by you,” the board said in a notice of denial to Solomon after his Sept. 27 board appearance.

In Solomon’s notice of denial, the board did not address his specific accomplishments in prison nor which of their questions he failed to adequately answer.

Solomon was 23 when he reported his wife missing, and investigators became suspicious after he made suggestions to his wife’s relatives about the types of places they should search for Lisa — including how many feet off the road she might be.

Her body was discovered in a field along Pulaski Road. Solomon later confessed he strangled her during an argument about whether she should leave the house, police said at the time.

Solomon was convicted of second-degree murder in 1988 and began serving a sentence of 18 years to life on Feb. 2, 1989.

“Your action, while over 30 years ago, demonstrates a complete disregard and disrespect for the law and sanctity of human life,” the parole decision said.

Solomon is next eligible for parole in March 2019.