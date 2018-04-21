Several police departments on Long Island conducted a “420” crackdown on impaired drivers throughout Suffolk County, resulting in 11 drunken-driving and two drug-impaired driving arrests, among others.

State Police said the increased patrols for impaired driving and illegal drug use came on the evening of April 20, “an unofficial marijuana use holiday.”

State Police were joined by Suffolk County police and sheriff’s deputies, and police from Riverhead, Southampton and Westhampton Beach.

Police made 11 arrests for driving while intoxicated, two charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs and 17 charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, according to State Police.

Police also made eight arrests on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one felony charge of driving without a license, State Police said.

Police also issued 48 traffic law and vehicle infractions Friday night.

“The purpose of this detail was to raise public awareness that while marijuana use may be more socially acceptable today than it has been in the past, operating a motor vehicle while under its influence of marijuana can have the same deadly consequences as alcohol or other drugs,” New York State Police Major David Candelaria said in a news release.