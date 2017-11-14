This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Public’s help needed to solve 1999 homicide, State Police say

The body of Michael Williams was found April 23, 1999 in a wooded area off the Southern State Parkway. Police said he was shot in the torso and face.

Michael Williams' body was found April 23, 1999

Michael Williams' body was found April 23, 1999 off the eastbound Southern State Parkway at Exit 21 in the Town of Hempstead. Photo Credit: New York State Police

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Michael Williams of Greensboro, North Carolina, would have been 50 years old had the likely drug dealer not been killed in the Town of Hempstead 18 years ago, State Police said on Tuesday, requesting the public’s help in solving this cold case.

Williams was 32 when his body was found on April 23, 1999 in a wooded area off the Southern State Parkway, police said in a statement. An investigation showed Williams had been shot in the torso and face, police said.

He wore black and yellow Joe Boxer shorts and a blue T-shirt with characters of Disney’s “Jungle Book,” police said.

“An extensive background investigation of the victim revealed he was an illegal drug dealer who would transport drugs back and forth between North Carolina and the Bronx for sale in both jurisdictions,” the statement said.

After a state worker found his body at 10:20 a.m. an officer told Newsday in 1999 that situations when “we find bodies on the shoulder of the parkway . . . are not what I would call the easiest homicides to resolve.”

Williams had been left about 45 feet from the curb, below the crest of a hill, off eastbound Exit 21 by a state Department of Transportation worker picking up litter, a 1999 Newsday story said.

Williams, who was partially clothed, possessed a laminated identification card — the kind often bought for little money in novelty stores — that listed his name but hardly any other information, the story said.

The victim, whose body was not discovered for two to three days after his death, used many aliases, the story said. His sister, who lived in Hempstead, identified his body, according to the story.

The make of the weapon was not disclosed at the time.

“Throughout the investigation, leads have been developed, followed and possible suspects interviewed. So far, no arrests have been made and State Police are continuing their investigation,” State Police said on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case should call the State Police at 631-756-3300.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran, seen Nov. 8, Curran transition chief seeks appointee resignations
UnsOund Surf shop in Long Beach, seen here Report: Workers lost estimated $8.2B after Sandy
Voters cast their ballots at Great Hollow Middle Brand: Convention vote drew high turnout
Nassau County Comptroller-elect Jack Schnirman on Monday, Nov. Comptroller-elect pledges ‘aggressive approach’
David McGuire, shown at his home in Los Differing views on diocese's clergy abuse compensation
Hawa Bah, mother of Mohamed Bah, holds a Jury: $2.215M to family of man killed by cop
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE