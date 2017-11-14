Michael Williams of Greensboro, North Carolina, would have been 50 years old had the likely drug dealer not been killed in the Town of Hempstead 18 years ago, State Police said on Tuesday, requesting the public’s help in solving this cold case.

Williams was 32 when his body was found on April 23, 1999 in a wooded area off the Southern State Parkway, police said in a statement. An investigation showed Williams had been shot in the torso and face, police said.

He wore black and yellow Joe Boxer shorts and a blue T-shirt with characters of Disney’s “Jungle Book,” police said.

“An extensive background investigation of the victim revealed he was an illegal drug dealer who would transport drugs back and forth between North Carolina and the Bronx for sale in both jurisdictions,” the statement said.

After a state worker found his body at 10:20 a.m. an officer told Newsday in 1999 that situations when “we find bodies on the shoulder of the parkway . . . are not what I would call the easiest homicides to resolve.”

Williams had been left about 45 feet from the curb, below the crest of a hill, off eastbound Exit 21 by a state Department of Transportation worker picking up litter, a 1999 Newsday story said.

Williams, who was partially clothed, possessed a laminated identification card — the kind often bought for little money in novelty stores — that listed his name but hardly any other information, the story said.

The victim, whose body was not discovered for two to three days after his death, used many aliases, the story said. His sister, who lived in Hempstead, identified his body, according to the story.

The make of the weapon was not disclosed at the time.

“Throughout the investigation, leads have been developed, followed and possible suspects interviewed. So far, no arrests have been made and State Police are continuing their investigation,” State Police said on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case should call the State Police at 631-756-3300.