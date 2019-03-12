TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

State Police look for leads in 2001 cold-case slaying of Freeport woman

Wyanda Williams body was found lying on the Southern State Parkway by Franklin Avenue in Nassau County on Sept. 9, 2001.

New York State Troppers continue to investigate the

New York State Troppers continue to investigate the Sept. 9, 2001 death of Wyanda Williams, 35, of Freeport. Photo Credit: NYSP

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The death of a 35-year-old mother in 2001, after she was thrown from a moving vehicle on the Southern State Parkway and then struck by other motorists, is the unsolved case being featured Tuesday by the State Police, according to Long Island Troop L.

Wyanda Williams body was found lying on the parkway by Franklin Avenue in Nassau County on Sept. 9, 2001.

The vehicle the Freeport resident was tossed out of that early Sunday morning, two days before the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has not been positively identified, Troop L said in a statement. State Police previously featured the case in a “Cold Case Tuesday” in September 2016. 

Williams died just miles from her home; she frequented the Hempstead area, Troop L said, adding information about her family and friends was very limited. 

A 2016 Newsday story said Williams' daughter had turned 22. 

Anyone who might help investigators is asked to call Troop L, Major Case Unit at (631) 756-3300.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Miramar Beach in East Patchogue, seen on March Pol: LI Hamlet is Suffolk's next 'great growth' area
Micheal Grief, 30, of Sayville, was found hanging Official: Man accused of blinding grandma kills self
Defendant John Brophy, right, in a Riverhead courtroom Officials: 2 indicted in fatal fentanyl overdose
March 12 is IHOP's "Free Pancake Day." LI restaurants offer free pancakes today
Firefighters at Cove Plumbing Supply Co. Inc. on Officials: 20 fire departments battle building blaze
The Fairy Dell is at the head of Wetlands catwalk destroyed by Sandy is rebuilt