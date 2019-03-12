The death of a 35-year-old mother in 2001, after she was thrown from a moving vehicle on the Southern State Parkway and then struck by other motorists, is the unsolved case being featured Tuesday by the State Police, according to Long Island Troop L.

Wyanda Williams body was found lying on the parkway by Franklin Avenue in Nassau County on Sept. 9, 2001.

The vehicle the Freeport resident was tossed out of that early Sunday morning, two days before the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has not been positively identified, Troop L said in a statement. State Police previously featured the case in a “Cold Case Tuesday” in September 2016.

Williams died just miles from her home; she frequented the Hempstead area, Troop L said, adding information about her family and friends was very limited.

A 2016 Newsday story said Williams' daughter had turned 22.

Anyone who might help investigators is asked to call Troop L, Major Case Unit at (631) 756-3300.