A Brooklyn man was arraigned Wednesday on drunken driving and drug charges after a late night crash Tuesday on the Southern State Parkway where, State Police said, his vehicle collided with another one and he left the scene.

Court records show that Jorge Quiridumbay, 30, was being held on $1,000 bond or $500 cash after he was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead. He was represented by the Legal Aid Society and his attorney could not be reached for comment.

But state troopers said they arrested him on charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, consumption/alcohol in motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Officials said Quiridumbay was involved in a two-car accident near Exit 25 on the eastbound side of the Southern State Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, and left the scene.

Troopers searched the area and found him in his vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey, on Amherst Street in East Meadow, they said, adding that Quiridumbay was intoxicated and in possession of marijuana, liquid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and an open alcoholic beverage.

He is due back in court on Friday, according to court records.