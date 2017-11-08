A Uniondale man has been arrested after stabbing his roommate in the chest with a steak knife during an argument, Nassau County police said.

Police said the assault happened at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday while Yorlin Solorzano, 23, of Lawrence Street, was arguing with the roommate at his residence.

The victim sustained a cut in the chest and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Solorzano is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon. He was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.