This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Uniondale roommate stabbed with steak knife, Nassau cops say

Yorlin Solorzano, 23, of Uniondale was arrested Tuesday,

Yorlin Solorzano, 23, of Uniondale was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, after stabbing his roommate with a steak knife, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Uniondale man has been arrested after stabbing his roommate in the chest with a steak knife during an argument, Nassau County police said.

Police said the assault happened at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday while Yorlin Solorzano, 23, of Lawrence Street, was arguing with the roommate at his residence.

The victim sustained a cut in the chest and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Solorzano is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon. He was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Republican candidate for Hempstead supervisor Anthony Santino is Brown: Nassau GOP’s losses signal party rift
Buses at the Baumann & Sons Buses Inc. Students still without bus ride as strike continues
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Police: Suspect sought in smoke shop holdup
Democratic Nassau County executive candidate Laura Curran greeting Curran declares win in Nassau; Martins doesn't concede
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, will be a mix Forecast: Breezy, chilly today on Long Island
Suffolk County investigators said the suspect or suspects Cops: Mercedes-Benz used to flee shooting
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE