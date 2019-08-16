Two stolen autos were recovered and three people arrested after patrol officers were alerted by their license plate reader Friday, Nassau County police said.

Police said the officers pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee at Hempstead Turnpike and Elmont Road in Elmont about 12:25 a.m. and arrested the driver, Thomas Allen Lauri, 20, of Latham Road in Mineola.

During the investigation, officers determined another vehicle, a Honda Accord, also had been stolen in connection with the Jeep, officials said.

The Honda was found in Mineola, police said, and officers arrested the driver, Justin Lord-Signore, 17, of Lincoln Avenue in Mineola, and his passenger, Jorge Santizo-Lanuza, 20, of Prospect Avenue in Cedarhurst.

All three were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle. Lauri was also charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

They were scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Lord-Signore was arraigned Friday and represented by The Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which has a policy of not commenting in the early stage of a case. The teenager was assigned to the adolescent diversion program and released with conditions, according to online court records.

Arraignment details for the other two were not immediately available Friday night.