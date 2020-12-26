TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police identify Coram man killed in Christmas morning shooting in Commack

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another on Moreland Road in Commack early Friday morning. Credit: Stringer News

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Suffolk County police on Saturday identified a Coram man who was killed in a shootout in Commack early Christmas morning.

Police said Stephan Harbison, 33, was armed when he entered a facility at 450 Moreland Road and demanded to see a resident at about 12:45 a.m. Friday.

A facility employee led Harbison to the resident's room, which was also occupied by a 17-year-old and a toddler, police said.

Police said Harbison led the group to the lobby, where they were confronted by a relative of the resident. Harbison and the relative, identified Saturday as Frenel Jean, 35, of Dix Hills, then exchanged gunfire, police said.

Jean was seriously injured, police said Friday.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday, police said.

Police have not said what led to the confrontation. Police have also not identified the facility, but a 2017 police department community relations report said it was run by Community Housing Innovations, an organization that provides housing and social services. A Moreland Family Shelter appears on the organization’s website, but no address is listed.

Alexander H. Roberts, Community Housing Innovations’ executive director, said in an email Friday that his organization is "cooperating with Suffolk County police, which has asked us to direct all inquiries to their office."

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

La Vaquita Corp. deli on Great Neck Road Copiague deli where owner, customer shot reopens
Ballots are sorted at the Nassau County Board Easier voting, faster counting part of push to improve NY elections
NYPD investigators at the scene in Crown Heights, NYPD: Officer from LI saved by bulletproof vest, released from hospital
Parishioners arrive for Christmas Mass at St. Agnes Church Christmas celebrations go on despite pandemic
Nurse practitioner Deborah Beauplan, left, and nurse Kristal State data: Suffolk COVID-19 deaths remain higher than in Nassau
With Kwanzaa beginning Saturday, Long Islanders and Black LIers welcome Kwanzaa rituals in year of turmoil
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search