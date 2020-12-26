Suffolk County police on Saturday identified a Coram man who was killed in a shootout in Commack early Christmas morning.

Police said Stephan Harbison, 33, was armed when he entered a facility at 450 Moreland Road and demanded to see a resident at about 12:45 a.m. Friday.

A facility employee led Harbison to the resident's room, which was also occupied by a 17-year-old and a toddler, police said.

Police said Harbison led the group to the lobby, where they were confronted by a relative of the resident. Harbison and the relative, identified Saturday as Frenel Jean, 35, of Dix Hills, then exchanged gunfire, police said.

Jean was seriously injured, police said Friday.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday, police said.

Police have not said what led to the confrontation. Police have also not identified the facility, but a 2017 police department community relations report said it was run by Community Housing Innovations, an organization that provides housing and social services. A Moreland Family Shelter appears on the organization’s website, but no address is listed.

Alexander H. Roberts, Community Housing Innovations’ executive director, said in an email Friday that his organization is "cooperating with Suffolk County police, which has asked us to direct all inquiries to their office."