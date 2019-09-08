Nassau police are searching for a masked male suspect they said robbed a Stewart Manor 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Sunday.

At 3:40 a.m., the suspect entered the store at 156 Covert Ave., pulled out a black handgun and demanded money from a store clerk, police said.

The suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build, wearing a black long-sleeved jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black mask covering his face and glasses.

Detectives request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.