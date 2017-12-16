TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton man charged in theft of 3 vehicles, police say

David Trotman, 32, of Southampton, faces vehicle theft

David Trotman, 32, of Southampton, faces vehicle theft charges, State Police said in a news release Dec. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: New York State Police

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A Southampton man was arrested by State Police on charges of possessing three stolen cars, officials said Friday.

David Trotman, 32, of the Shinnecock Indian Reservation, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, the State Police said in a news release.

Two of the stolen vehicles were recovered on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation and the third was recovered from a local train station, police said. All three of the vehicles were reported stolen in the Village of Southampton, police said.

State Police investigators were able to “link Mr. Trotman to all three stolen vehicles,” according to the news release, which did not specify how.

Trotman was arraigned at Southampton Town Court and was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail on $25,000 cash bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 20.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

