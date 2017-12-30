TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Police officer struck by stolen vehicle in Commack, cops say

Police said the sergeant fired two shots at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

By Laura Blasey laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
Two people are in police custody and a Suffolk County police officer is recovering after he was struck by a stolen vehicle Friday morning in Commack.

Police said officers located a vehicle that had been reported missing from Ridge in the parking lot of a New York Sport Club on Jericho Turnpike in Commack at about 11:45 a.m.

As an officer and patrol sergeant approached the vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350 pickup truck, the operator of the truck attempted to flee. As the truck backed out of a parking space, a snow plow attached to it struck the patrol sergeant’s left hand, then the truck drove forward toward the sergeant.

Police said the sergeant fired two shots at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it. The truck continued forward and over the curb to exit the parking lot, but became disabled a few blocks away.

Two people exited the truck and attempted to run but were arrested by other responding officers. The sergeant was treated and released from St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown.

James Connor, 35, of Ridge was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Alesha Labosco, 32, of Ridge was arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Connor and Labosco were scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip. A judge set bail at $60,000 bond, $30,000 cash for Connor, which was not posted, according to court records.

Labosco’s bail was set at $31,000 bond, $15,500 cash, which was also not posted, according to court records. Labosco is represented by Suffolk County Legal Aid, which does not comment on cases. An attorney for Connor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both are due back in court on Jan. 4.

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

