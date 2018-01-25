TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Wheatley Heights man arrested upstate in stolen car, police say

Herby Legros, 40, of Wheatley Heights, was arrested

Herby Legros, 40, of Wheatley Heights, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in upstate Catskill after it was determined he was driving a stolen vehicle, State Police said. Photo Credit: NY State Police

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Wheatley Heights man was remanded to jail after being stopped Wednesday night while driving a stolen car on I-87 in upstate Catskill, State Police said.

Herby Legros, 40, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class E felony, and faces an appearance Monday in Town of Catskill Court.

Police said the traffic stop, made at 8:30 p.m., followed issuance of a BOLO — a be-on-the-lookout alert — for a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen in Suffolk County.

“After observing the vehicle and effecting a traffic stop State Police determined the vehicle was reported stolen to the Suffolk County Police Department,” State Police said in a statement.

The Greene County District Attorney’s Office could not immediately comment on why Legros was held without bail.

It was not clear if Legros was represented by counsel.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award- winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

