A Wheatley Heights man was remanded to jail after being stopped Wednesday night while driving a stolen car on I-87 in upstate Catskill, State Police said.

Herby Legros, 40, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class E felony, and faces an appearance Monday in Town of Catskill Court.

Police said the traffic stop, made at 8:30 p.m., followed issuance of a BOLO — a be-on-the-lookout alert — for a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen in Suffolk County.

“After observing the vehicle and effecting a traffic stop State Police determined the vehicle was reported stolen to the Suffolk County Police Department,” State Police said in a statement.

The Greene County District Attorney’s Office could not immediately comment on why Legros was held without bail.

It was not clear if Legros was represented by counsel.