Cops: Pair stole credit card from Glen Head store, then used it

Liam Kearney, 21, left, of Glen Head, and

Liam Kearney, 21, left, of Glen Head, and Joseph Alvino, 26, of Glen Cove, used a credit card stolen from a Glen Head business, Nassau County police said Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Two men have been charged with burglarizing an upholstery store in Glen Head, stealing a credit card belonging to an employee and using it to make purchases at local businesses, Nassau County police said.

Liam Kearney, 21, of Route 107 in Glen Head, and Joseph Alvino, 26, of Chadwick Street in Glen Cove, broke into DeAngelis Ltd. in Glen Head on the night of Nov. 30, police said.

Both men were arrested Thursday and were awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of burglary, grand larceny and identify theft, police said.

Police did not say what led them to arrest the men.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

