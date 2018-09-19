Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Patchogue man stole credit cards during U.S. Open in Southampton, police say

The alleged crimes took place at Sebonack Golf Club during the U.S. Open Golf Championship at neighboring Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, State Police said.

James J. Massaro of Patchogue was charged with

James J. Massaro of Patchogue was charged with burglary and other counts, State Police said. Photo Credit: NYSP

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Patchogue man has been arrested and charged with stealing credit cards from Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton in June, State Police said.

James J. Massaro, 53, went shopping with the stolen credit cards at stores in multiple counties, State Police said in a news release Tuesday night. The alleged crimes took place during the U.S. Open Golf Championship, which was played at the neighboring Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful use of a credit card, State Police said.

Massaro, who was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court, is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

