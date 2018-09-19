A Patchogue man has been arrested and charged with stealing credit cards from Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton in June, State Police said.

James J. Massaro, 53, went shopping with the stolen credit cards at stores in multiple counties, State Police said in a news release Tuesday night. The alleged crimes took place during the U.S. Open Golf Championship, which was played at the neighboring Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful use of a credit card, State Police said.

Massaro, who was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court, is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.