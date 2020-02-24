Attention, Walmart shoppers.

Police said a bag containing about $25,000 worth of diamonds were stolen last week from an unattended shopping cart at the Walmart at 1850 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Islandia and now Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are asking your help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in the theft.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Police have released surveillance footage of the man, who they said left the scene in a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a roof rack. Detectives also released surveillance footage of the truck in question.

Police did not release extensive details about the incident and said only that a complainant reported leaving a bag containing the diamonds in a shopping cart outside the store. It was not clear how long the cart may have been unattended.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the man wanted for questioning or the pickup truck is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can submit tips through a mobile app available at Google Play or the App Store at P3 Tips or can submit them online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential.

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.