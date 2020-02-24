TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

$25,000 worth of diamonds stolen from shopping cart at Islandia Walmart, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Attention, Walmart shoppers.

Police said a bag containing about $25,000 worth of diamonds were stolen last week from an unattended shopping cart at the Walmart at 1850 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Islandia and now Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are asking your help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in the theft. 

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Police have released surveillance footage of the man, who they said left the scene in a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a roof rack. Detectives also released surveillance footage of the truck in question.

Police did not release extensive details about the incident and said only that a complainant reported leaving a bag containing the diamonds in a shopping cart outside the store. It was not clear how long the cart may have been unattended.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the man wanted for questioning or the pickup truck is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can submit tips through a mobile app available at Google Play or the App Store at P3 Tips or can submit them online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential.

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Park Avenue in Downtown Amityville on Thursday, Feb Amityville hints at master plan with new interactive website
Anthony Garrett, a driver with Big Brothers Big Law would require permits, restrict sites for clothing donation bins
Another gorgeous day at Robert Moses State Park Which state park did LIers love the most in 2019?
A bulldozer with a grapple moves pipe into Schumer knocks plan to move dredges from LI to Florida
Author Cheryl Wills talks about her latest book Author, NY1 anchor recounts lost stories of ancestors
John Gerges, 60, of Merrick has been charged Merrick man accused of killing wife
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search