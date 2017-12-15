Who dumped the dump truck after stealing it and crashing it into a guardrail last month in Westhampton?

That’s what police want to know — and they’re asking the public’s help solving the case.

Suffolk County police and Southampton Town police said that on Nov. 28 someone stole a 2008 Ford F-350 dump truck belonging to a landscaping company from a location on Montauk Highway. The truck, with a trailer attached to the back, was found a short time later — at about 10:40 a.m., police said — crashed into a guardrail and utility pole near the intersection of Montauk Highway and Mill Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Southampton Town police at 631-728-5000, the detective division at 631-702-2230 or the tips hotline at 631-728-3454, or email police at crimetips@southamptontownny.gov.

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.