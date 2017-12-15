TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton cops seek whoever stole, crashed dump truck

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are asking the public's help to find whoever stole and crashed this 2008 Ford F-350 on Nov. 28, 2017, in Westhampton. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Who dumped the dump truck after stealing it and crashing it into a guardrail last month in Westhampton?

That’s what police want to know — and they’re asking the public’s help solving the case.

Suffolk County police and Southampton Town police said that on Nov. 28 someone stole a 2008 Ford F-350 dump truck belonging to a landscaping company from a location on Montauk Highway. The truck, with a trailer attached to the back, was found a short time later — at about 10:40 a.m., police said — crashed into a guardrail and utility pole near the intersection of Montauk Highway and Mill Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Southampton Town police at 631-728-5000, the detective division at 631-702-2230 or the tips hotline at 631-728-3454, or email police at crimetips@southamptontownny.gov.

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
