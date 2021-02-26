TODAY'S PAPER
Horse statue's head sawed off and stolen in St. James, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police are seeking the public's help to

Suffolk police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the people who broke a horse statue and stole the head in St. James last month. Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The cops are going to make someone an offer they can't refuse.

In a plotline better suited to The Godfather or that old 1960s TV show Mister Ed, Suffolk police say they are searching for whoever sawed the head off a fiberglass horse statue outside a St. James antique shop last month — leaving a headless steed standing in its stead.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Jan. 18 outside The Greenhouse Antiques and Collectibles at 425 North Country Road, where apparently the statue has served as a sort of mascot or calling card for the store for years. Old internet photos show the riderless horse, mounted to a small patch of artificial green, preparing to graze — the words GREENHOUSE ANTIQUES emblazoned on his yellow hide above some fronds.

Suffolk County police said surveillance video shows at least three suspects sawing the head off the statue, which Fourth Squad detectives said was valued at about $2,000 — meaning whoever took the head wasn't horsing around.

Detectives ask anyone who can help them catch the horse (statue) thieves to call Crime Stoppers with information on the whodunit at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or submit information online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text message and emails will remain confidential, police said.

Cops said they'll pony up — with a cash reward — for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

And yes, that's straight from the horse's mouth.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

