Nassau police arrested three New York City men on charges including criminal possession of stolen property after an officer found a "large amount" of mail that did not belong to them in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Upper Brookville Thursday, police said in a release.

County Robbery Squad detectives began an investigation after an Old Brookville Village officer spotted the mail when the officer stopped a 2020 Chrysler for an improper turn on Route 25A near Farmwoods Lane at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, police said.

In addition to the criminal possession of stolen property charges, Yeasin Arafat, 29, of Brooklyn, Rafsan Rahman, 20, of Brooklyn, and Mohammed Islam, 26, of Queens, were each also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of personal identification information, a charge that covers bank or credit card account numbers, among other things.

U.S. Postal Service Inspectors participated in the investigation, police said.

Arafat was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Mineola. Rahman and Islam were issued appearance tickets scheduled to be returned to the First District Court on Jan. 15.

It was not immediately clear if the three men were represented by counsel.